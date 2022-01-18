teen killed

17-year-old boyfriend charged with murder of teen girl killed while walking her dog

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen girl's 17-year-old boyfriend has been arrested and charged with her murder after she was shot and killed while walking her dog in southwest Houston.

Family members heard gunshots on Jan. 11 around 9:30 p.m. and grew worried because they knew 15-year-old Diamond Alvarez was outside, walking her dog named "Peanut."

Her mother went outside and found her daughter shot 22 times in the 15400 block of Park Manor near Markwood Lane in an open greenspace, just a couple blocks from their home.



According to Houston police, 17-year-old Frank Deleon Jr. was simultaneously in a romantic relationship with Alvarez and another girl.

When Alvarez learned about the other relationship, she went to meet Deleon in the neighborhood. That's when he shot her multiple times, police said.

Deleon was arrested Monday night after detectives worked with the community to track down witnesses and leads, HPD said.



"HPD expresses its heartfelt condolences to Ms. Alvarez's family and looks forward to following this case through the courts as we seek justice on her behalf," the department said on Twitter.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

NOTE: There have been discrepancies with the victim's age. HPD reported she was 16 years old, but family members told ABC13 she was 15.

