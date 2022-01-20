teen killed

'Justice for Diamond': Family and community call for 17-year-old murder suspect's bond to be revoked

Frank Deleon Jr. is charged in the murder of 15-year-old Diamond Alvarez. He was released from jail on a $250,000 bond.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Family wants teen's bond revoked in alleged love triangle murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Today, friends and family of Diamond Alvarez will say goodbye to the 15-year-old Madison High School student.

She was shot 22 times on Jan. 11, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, Frank Deleon Jr., according to HPD.

Deleon was arrested on Monday and bonded out of jail in less than 48 hours.

Alvarez's mother says Houston isn't safe with Deleon back on the streets.

As Anna Machado prepares to bury her 15-year-old daughter, she says it hasn't totally hit her that she's gone.

"Happy. Full of life. With her nonsense. With her happiness. With her smile," Machado described Alvarez.

Alvarez was shot 22 times while walking her dog, "Peanut."

ORIGINAL STORY: 15-year-old girl shot and killed as she walked dog in SW Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Police say the dog ran home after the girl, who was found by her own family lying in the street, was shot and killed.



Investigators believe her killer is 17-year-old Deleon.

He reportedly texted Alvarez to meet in her southwest Houston neighborhood the night of her murder.

Alvarez had been upset after finding out that Deleon was involved with another girl. Prosecutors say Deleon begged Alvarez not to tell anyone about their relationship, but she was angry.

Machado says she doesn't want to hear the details about what happened. She can't bear it. Instead, she's is focused on one thing -- getting Deleon back in jail.

SEE ALSO: 17-year-old boyfriend charged with murder of 15-year-old girl in SW Houston posts $250K bond
EMBED More News Videos

When prosecutors requested the 17-year-old's $250,000 bond, they said there were concerns that he would retaliate against Diamond Alvarez's family.



He got out less than 48 hours after being arrested and paying his $250,000 bond.

Alvarez's family said Deleon lives with his parents, in the same neighborhood as them, just a few blocks away.

For perspective, his bond was set high. On average, people charged with murder get about a $50,000 bond, a legal analyst told ABC13.

"I was in shock. I couldn't believe it. I still can't believe it. Why are you letting loose a monster like that? Someone that just executed someone. A little kid. My baby," Machado said.

Machado doesn't understand, and neither do thousands of other people, it seems.

More than 2,500 people have signed a petition on Change.org to revoke Deleon's bond called, "Justice for Diamond."

A public viewing for Alvarez will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Almeda-Genoa Road today from 4 to 7 p.m.

Her funeral will be held on Friday.

For more on this story, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: How do Harris County judges set bond? We asked a legal expert to explain
EMBED More News Videos

The teen accused of shooting his girlfriend to death 22 times has posted bond, but concerns are still on the rise about the amount he had to pay to get out.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmurderteen killedteen shotteenagerteenagersfuneralboyfriend charged
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
Boyfriend accused of shooting 15-year-old girl 22 times posts bond
Family member found bodies of 3 teens in Crosby home, sheriff says
Boyfriend charged with murder after teen girl shot 22 times
Benefit held for teen fatally shot while walking dog in SW Houston
TOP STORIES
3 teens found dead in Crosby home identified
Woman stopped at intersection robbed when man punches window
Winter returns after tonight's cold front passes
Here's how you can break into Houston's aerospace industry
Woman bites another woman before sparking SWAT standoff, deputies say
Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump
Jury selection begins in federal trial over George Floyd's death
Show More
Mom infected with COVID while pregnant with 6th child and later dies
FBI issues new warning on QR codes
How do Harris County judges set bond? Legal expert explains
Data shows hate crimes against Jewish community to increase in 2022
What does it mean for COVID-19 to be endemic?
More TOP STORIES News