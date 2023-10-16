Trial delayed for man accused of killing teen girlfriend

A 20-year-old man accused of killing his teenage girlfriend was reportedly involved in a car accident on his way to court.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The murder trial for a 20-year-old man accused of killing his teenaged girlfriend in 2022 is currently on hold, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Frank DeLeon Jr. was set to go on trial on Monday for the killing of Diamond Alvarez. Instead, defense attorneys told the judge that DeLeon was involved in a car accident on his way to the courthouse. DeLeon reportedly suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Jury selection was expected to begin in the case. Instead, DeLeon had his bond forfeited by the judge, and there is a warrant out for his arrest.

RELATED: Teen girl shot and killed as she walked dog in SW Houston

The 20-year-old has been out on bond after the January 2022 murder of Diamond. Houston investigators believe Diamond was gunned down in her neighborhood park by her boyfriend, DeLeon, after she found out he was cheating, according to court documents.

RELATED: 'Why is he free?': Family of Diamond Alvarez demands murder suspect be returned to jail

"He was in an accident on his way over to court," said assistant DA Steve Walsh. "Due to the fact that he did not present himself in court today for trial, the judge did forfeit his bond."

"It's been two years too long, two years too long," stressed Blanca Mejia, the victim's aunt. "He's still free. He's still on bond. He keeps getting visits to the dentist. He keeps going to the doctor. I think this man has no more teeth any more from so many times he's been to the doctor and dentist. It's unfair! Now he's in the hospital?"

The next step will be the arrest of DeLeon. He will be processed in the jail, another bond hearing will be set and then the trial process can resume. As for Diamon's family, they say they want justice and they want to see it soon.