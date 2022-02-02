teen killed

'Why is he free?': Family of Diamond Alvarez demands murder suspect be returned to jail

Frank Deleon Jr., the teen accused of shooting his girlfriend 22 times was allowed to post bond and walk out of jail in January.
Family of Diamond Alvarez demands accused killed be returned to jail

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting his 15-year-old girlfriend 22 times in early January.

Despite the horrific allegations, Frank Deleon Jr. was allowed to post a $250,000 bond and walk out of jail.

In response, the family of Diamond Alvarez marched through downtown Houston Wednesday morning. The family told ABC13 they are upset Deleon Jr. is out on bond.

The march started in downtown because Diamond's family wants the Harris County District Attorney's Office to request the suspect's bond be revoked so he will be back behind bars.

Officials with the district attorney's office said, so far, Deleon Jr. has not violated bond conditions so they can't make that request.

The family argues Deleon Jr. should have never been given bond because he was found with luggage on him and, in their mind, that makes the suspect a flight risk.

"Why is he free? Is her life worth only $250,000? To us, it's worth a lot more because we're not even getting justice. He's free, and he lives in the same neighborhood as the mother's family. So why is he free? The family has been harassed. Why has he not revoked the bond just yet? We ask for justice for Diamond," said Bianca Mejia, Diamond's aunt.

The DA's office said bond company's are free to accept any amount of payment, and some are even allowing suspects who bond out to make installment payments. The DA's office also said they are powerless to stop that practice, saying the issue is something lawmakers would have to consider.

