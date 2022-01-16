teen killed

Community shows support after 15-year-old girl's family finds her fatally shot while walking dog

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Benefit held for teen fatally shot while walking dog in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston family is pleading for justice after their 15-year-old daughter was fatally shot while walking the family's dog.

Anna Machado said she has not slept since she said she found her 15-year-old daughter Diamond Alvarez shot 22 times at their neighborhood park on Park Manor near Markwood Lane on Tuesday night.

SEE RELATED STORY: 15-year-old girl shot and killed as she walked dog in SW Houston

"Come forward," Machado said. "If somebody knows something, just come forward."

On Saturday, more than 200 people showed up for a benefit at the same park where Alvarez was found dead. Machado said multiple local businesses, including JNT Auto Repair Shop and Beef & Buns donated food and supplies to help put the benefit together. The family said 100% of the proceeds will go toward Alvarez's funeral services.

"We feel great right now that so many people are coming by," Alvarez's aunt, Blanca Mejia said. "We feel very grateful."

Mejia said the family has been positively overwhelmed by the support from the community, including teachers and students from Madison High School, where Alvarez attended school.

Machado said while they are thankful for the support, the family has also experienced negative comments following Alvarez's murder, as well as harassment and intimidation.

Sarai Cuevas, Alvarez's cousin, said she experienced this when family and close friends gathered for a vigil at the neighborhood park this week.

"We've been getting harassed here," Cuevas said. "People and cars that we don't know. It's tension. People trying to intimidate us. They are not going to intimidate us. We're going to be here. We're not moving. We're staying."

The Houston Police Department said a dark-colored vehicle was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting Tuesday night. Investigators are still searching for Alvarez's killer.

"We're screaming, 'Justice for Diamond,' every day," Mejia said, "And every day we will be here. We will continue to be here and the law enforcement, we let them know about everything and they are coming. They are swinging by. They are patrolling the area because they know that we're still here."



The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. Some of the funeral services are open to the community. There will be a public viewing Thursday, Jan. 20 from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. at the Forest Lawn Cemetery at 8601 Almeda Genoa Rd. It will be followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21 at the same location.

Houston police are asking anyone with surveillance video or more information on this case to call Crime Stoppers or the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-9080.

Alvarez's death marks HPD's 11th homicide of 2022.

For updates on this story, follow Roxie Bustamante on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimedeadly shootingfatal shootingteen shotteen killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
15-year-old girl shot to death as she walked dog in SW Houston
Prayers for peace at vigil honoring teen found dead at Baytown park
Dad allegedly drove 14-year-old son to store to commit murder
Conroe ISD student charged with felony murder in weekend crash
TOP STORIES
Cracker Barrel manager fatally shot worked at restaurant over 30 years
Hostages in N. Texas synagogue 'out alive and safe,' Gov. Abbott says
Double lung transplant recipient returns to Houston for half marathon
Thousands of CenterPoint Energy users report outages, company says
Breezy and cold marathon weather
Man killed, innocent woman shot after neighbors report crash
Tsunami advisory issued for US after volcano explosion
Show More
Bob Saget's widow posts heartfelt tribute to late comedian
Traffic cheat sheet for drivers wanting to avoid marathon runners
Emergency repairs at 610 West Loop NB cause 2-lane closure at I-69
Man who was nude baby on Nirvana's 'Nevermind' cover refiles lawsuit
Law enforcement ups their search on fake paper license plates
More TOP STORIES News