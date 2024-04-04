3 arrested in connection with murder of 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD high school athlete, police say

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD student-athlete, who police say was gunned down and the suspect is still at large.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Three men have been arrested for their alleged ties to the murder of a 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD high school athlete killed in a shooting at a Baytown apartment complex, according to authorities.

Shane Hamilton was killed on Jan. 10, 2023, when someone fired shots in front of his home at the Park at Sorrento Apartments in the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive. Now, more than a year since his death, 22-year-old Timothy Holland, 21-year-old Deondre Frazier, and 24-year-old Eddie Cardenas were arrested in connection with Hamilton's death.

According to the Baytown Police Department, the three suspects were arrested following a 15-month investigation, which led them to the three.

"The Baytown Police Department restated a previous message to anyone who engages in violent criminal activity: 'We were very clear that anyone who visits violence upon the residents and visitors of Baytown will be identified, arrested, and brought to justice.' These were not hollow words," Chief John Stringer stated in a release.

The reason behind Hamilton's murder or his relationship with the suspects was not immediately known.