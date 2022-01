17-year-old boyfriend charged with murder of 15-year-old girl in SW Houston posts $250K bond

1/2

Statement on arrest of suspect in murder of Diamond Alvarez, 16, who was shot January 11.#hounews pic.twitter.com/yaqWkYxrvH — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 18, 2022

Booking photo of Frank Deleon, Jr., charged with murder in the 174th State District Court. pic.twitter.com/BX7g41qyHO — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 18, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 17-year-old boyfriend of a teen girl who was shot and killed in southwest Houston has been released from jail after he was arrested for her murder.Frank Deleon Jr., 17, posted his $250,000 bond Wednesday morning, according to court records. He's charged with the murder of 15-year-old Diamond Alvarez.Family members heard gunshots on Jan. 11 around 9:30 p.m. and grew worried because they knew Alvarez was outside, walking her dog named "Peanut."Her mother went outside and found her daughter shot 22 times in the 15400 block of Park Manor near Markwood Lane in an open greenspace, just a couple blocks from their home.According to Houston police, 17-year-old Frank Deleon Jr. was simultaneously in a romantic relationship with Alvarez and another girl.When Alvarez learned about the other relationship, she went to meet Deleon in the neighborhood. That's when he shot her multiple times, police said.Deleon was arrested Monday night after detectives worked with the community to track down witnesses and leads, HPD said.In court Tuesday, prosecutors said that when officers arrested Deleon, a suitcase was found in his room, packed with enough belongings for more than an overnight trip.When prosecutors requested his $250,000 bond, they said there were concerns that Deleon would be violent against Alvarez's family and retaliate.According to a witness, Deleon was violent against Alvarez in the past, including pointing a gun at her."HPD expresses its heartfelt condolences to Ms. Alvarez's family and looks forward to following this case through the courts as we seek justice on her behalf," the department said on Twitter.The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.