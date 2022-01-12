teen killed

15-year-old girl shot and killed as she walked dog in SW Houston

By
EMBED <>More Videos

16-year-old girl shot and killed while walking dog in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen girl was shot and killed while out walking her dog in her southwest Houston neighborhood, police say. Her family told ABC13 the victim is 15-year-old Diamond Alvarez.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at 15400 Park Manor near Markwood Lane.

Police told ABC13 that residents said they heard gun shots.

Family members knew Diamond was out walking her dog, so they became worried and went to look for her.

Sadly, they found the teen dead, lying on the side of the road next to a community park.

The dog ran home.



So far, police believe this was a drive-by shooting and a dark-colored vehicle may have taken off from the scene.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video.

In the meantime, they ask anyone with video or more information to please call Crime Stoppers or the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-9080.

NOTE: Police initially reported the victim was a 16-year-old girl.

For updates on this story, follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingfatal shootingteen killedteen shotshootingteen
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
Prayers for peace at vigil honoring teen found dead at Baytown park
Dad allegedly drove 14-year-old son to store to commit murder
Conroe ISD student charged with felony murder in weekend crash
Teen suspected of DWI in fatal crash in Spring
TOP STORIES
2 dead in 5 fires across Houston area during 4-hour stretch overnight
Large flames engulf home under construction in South Houston
Family loses second child in wrong-way crash on Westpark Tollway
Slow warming trend before weekend cold front
Biden sending more COVID tests to schools to keep them open
US consumer prices soared 7% in past year, most since 1982
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US, Britain
Show More
Woman had no ties to area where her body was found, family says
Emmett Till, his mother to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal
Baby, 3 others escape helicopter crash without serious injuries
Brad Rutter talks about 'down to the wire' action on ABC's 'The Chase'
Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: 'What a moron'
More TOP STORIES News