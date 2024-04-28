Security guard jumps in to save man shot in SW Houston club, police search for suspect

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking to find the person responsible for shooting a man inside a club in southwest Houston early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to VLive Houston Club at the 6600 block of Harwin Drive after a man believed to be in his 20s was reportedly shot in the hip.

According to police, a security guard jumped in immediately and administered medical aid to the injured man.

Commander Christy Smith with the Houston Police Department said law enforcement will search for the suspect, but there is no description yet.

Officials said they plan to check for security camera footage and gather evidence.

The victim's condition and what led up to the shooting remains unclear at this time.

An investigation is underway.