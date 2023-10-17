Man escapes from courtroom while being taken into custody over revoked bond, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A search is underway in Harris County for a man who reportedly escaped from a courtroom while being placed into custody over a revoked bond.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office could only confirm the escape happened at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to HCSO, Michael Devon Combs was being taken into custody when he ran out of the courtroom. It's not yet clear if the man had been placed into handcuffs at the time.

Deputies have not provided additional information on the suspect's case.

