Man arrested, charged in connection to 74-year-old death at W. Houston senior facility, records say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest has been made in connection to the fatal shooting of a 74-year-old retired school teacher at a senior living facility in west Houston, according to records.

The video above is from the initial report on April 15th.

During his probable cause court appearance Saturday afternoon, a prosecutor described Webber as Allen's "friend." They both lived at Treemont Senior Living in West Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, Webber was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head on the floor of her apartment at 2:30 p.m.

Since the deadly shooting, police interviewed multiple witnesses, collected information that Webber left behind, and spoke to Allen, who they said gave conflicting statements in his alibi.

Authorities found that Webber transferred her will, retirement, and power of attorney to Allen before her death and was trying to get legal documents back from Allen.

"(Webber) had notified multiple individuals that (Allen) had become aggressive with her and that she was in fear of him," a prosecutor said in probable cause court. "On the evening of her murder, (Webber) requested help from an employee at the facility and said that she was in fear of him because he had threatened to kill her and had keys to her apartment."

Dee Bowers, a longtime friend of Webber's, was shocked to learn the news that she had been murdered. The two were friends for seven years but had not spoken since the fall of 2023. Before that, she said Webber had never brought Allen up to her.

Last year, Webber had a medical issue that Bowers said changed her. After that, she helped Webber move into Treemont.

Bowers said she finds it hard to believe that Webber would sign her will, retirement, and power of attorney to someone without someone else's suggestion.

"Carol being the person she is, it's very easy to take advantage of her," Bowers explained. "This person probably saw a target."

A magistrate in probable cause court said Allen had a lengthy violent criminal history, including an arrest for assault by drive-by shooting, domestic violence arrests, and a manslaughter conviction.

She called the prior arrests "concerning" in light of the allegations in the case.

Allen is due at Judge Brian Warren's court on Monday morning.

