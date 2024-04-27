Driver rolls over in crash after colliding with officer who was responding to robbery, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was left with minor injuries after colliding with a Houston Police Department officer who was responding to a robbery in progress call overnight, according to officials.

The crash happened near the Acres Home area near South Victory and N. Shepherd Road.

Sgt. Ramirez with Houston police said the crash happened at an intersection as the officer was heading southbound on Shepherd and the driver was heading westbound on Victory.

Officials said at the time of the crash, the officer was operating a Code 1, which means he was driving with lights and sirens on.

Due to the crash's impact, the driver's vehicle rolled over. Cameras at the scene captured the aftermath, where the driver's car could be seen on its roof in the middle of the roadway.

The HPD cruiser also showed significant damage to the front.

The driver sustained minor injuries and some shoulder soreness. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK, police said.

HPD said the officer was not injured.