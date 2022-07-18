deputy-involved shooting

Life-saving generator gifted to Harris County Pct. 4 deputy injured in deadly ambush shooting

Fiancée of critically injured Pct. 4 deputy speaks

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Pct. 4 deputy injured in an ambush shooting was gifted a generator as the Texas heat sparks concerns for power grid reliability.

Deputy Darryl Garrett was shot multiple times in the back in October 2021 outside a Houston nightclub by a suspect armed with an AR-15.

Deputy Kareem Atkins was killed. Another deputy, Juqaim Barthen, was also wounded in the attack.

The video featured above is from a previous report: 'They called each other brothers' Fiancée of critically injured Pct. 4 deputy speaks

Garrett was released from the hospital last month after an eight-month stay. He's now at home, rehabilitating and healing.

SEE ALSO: Harris County Pct. 4 Deputy Darryl Garrett released from hospital months after horrific ambush

Constable Mark Herman said Garrett currently uses a wheelchair and has to do kidney dialysis three times a week. Because of this, having access to electricity is life-saving.

This past week, Generator Supercenter of Tomball stepped up to help Garrett, and business owner Matthew Metcalf donated a 22kW generator to Garrett, Herman said.

Additionally, Metcalf replaced the electrical panel at Garrett's home and supplied the team for the installation of the generator.

"Matthew Metcalfe and his team at Generator Supercenter of Tomball's hearts are bigger than their 22kW generators. As a law enforcement leader that sees negativity in our communities, this kindness reassures me that light always invades darkness," Herman said.

In a post on social media, Herman said he and his team are planning an upcoming fundraiser for Garrett.



Eddie Miller, 19, is charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

Miller, who authorities arrested using the fallen deputy's handcuffs, was given no bond for the capital murder charge.

