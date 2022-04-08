deputy-involved shooting

Harris County Pct.4 Deputy Juqaim Barthen to return to duty after horrific ambush

$75,000 reward now offered to find ambushed deputy's killer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputy Juqaim Barthen will return to full duty on Monday after a deadly ambush in October 2021 , announced Harris County Constable Mark Herman.

"It takes a strong, selfless man to return to a work after the horrific ambush him and his brothers in blue endured the night of Oct. 16," said Herman.

The incident happened Oct. 16 2021 outside of a north Houston nightclub where Deputy Kareem Atkins was shot to death. Two other deputies, Darryl Garrett and Barthen, were also wounded.

The 100 Club of Houston disclosed donating $20,000 to Atkins' widow and his two small children.

Houston police made the announcement just a couple of hours after Deputy Barthen left the hospital to an emotional tribute by his colleagues.

Barthen, who was wounded in the leg, received an ovation from his co-workers who waited to greet him at Memorial Hermann hospital.

