Harris County Pct.4 Deputy Juqaim Barthen to return to duty after horrific ambush

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11147368" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Today is a good day": Pct. 4 deputy's provide update on deputy Juqaim Barthen's health after he was released from hospital Wednesday morning.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11133282" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The three constable deputies were ambushed while working extra security jobs at a nightclub. Now a manhunt's underway for the shooter. Here's what we know.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11136258" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lajah Richardson still has not told her fiancé, Deputy Darryl Garrett, that his best friend was killed because she fears the news will jeopardize his recovery.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11140949" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As the search continues for the man who fatally shot Deputy Kareem Atkins, loved ones remember him as a family man and his dream of being an officer.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11138352" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputy Kareem Atkins was shot to death Saturday in what authorities are calling an ambush at a north Houston nightclub.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputy Juqaim Barthen will return to full duty on Monday after a deadly ambush in October 2021 , announced Harris County Constable Mark Herman."It takes a strong, selfless man to return to a work after the horrific ambush him and his brothers in blue endured the night of Oct. 16," said Herman.The incident happened Oct. 16 2021 outside of a north Houston nightclub where Deputy Kareem Atkins was shot to death. Two other deputies, Darryl Garrett and Barthen, were also wounded.The 100 Club of Houston disclosed donating $20,000 to Atkins' widow and his two small children.Houston police made the announcement just a couple of hours after Deputy Barthen left the hospital to an emotional tribute by his colleagues.Barthen, who was wounded in the leg, received an ovation from his co-workers who waited to greet him at Memorial Hermann hospital.