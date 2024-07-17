Death penalty sought for suspect in Deputy Fernando Esqueda's murder, prosecutors say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County will seek the death penalty against the second suspect charged in Deputy Fernando Esqueda's murder.

Court records show that 26-year-old Dremone Francis is the neighbor of the first suspect, identified as 44-year-old Ronald "Ronnie" Palmer Jr.

Palmer is charged with capital murder for Esqueda's death and two counts of aggravated assault for an incident earlier that night.

RELATED: 2nd suspect charged with murder in connection with HCSO deputy's death, sheriff says

Francis was also arrested over the weekend in the case and charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence. He is also being held without bond on the capital murder charge.

Investigators say Palmer shot Esqueda multiple times after he assaulted an employee at a Little Caesars in northeast Harris County on July 10.

Eyewitness News learned ammunition found at Francis' home matched one of the murder weapons used in the shooting.

Prosecutors said Francis admitted to helping Palmer get rid of the guns.

RELATED: Prosecutors say 2nd suspect in Harris County deputy's murder confessed to helping rid of guns

On Monday, during Francis' first court appearance in the 248th District Court, the judge declined to set bond in his capital murder case.

The district attorney's office filed a motion to hold him in jail until trial. That will be decided after a proof-evident hearing in September.

During Wednesday's court hearing, prosecutors said that they are seeking the death penalty in the case.

Esqueda will be laid to rest on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.

A viewing will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, located at 2405 Navigation Blvd.

SEE ALSO: Video shows deputy ambush suspect's surrender in NE Harris Co. neighborhood