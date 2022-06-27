Harris County Pct.4 Deputy Darryl Garrett released from hospital months after horrific ambush

The video featured above is from a previous report: 'They called each other brothers': Fiancée of critically injured Pct. 4 deputy speaks
"Deputy Garrett will be recovering in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family and loved ones," said Herman.
The incident happened Oct. 16, 2021 outside of a north Houston nightclub where Deputy Kareem Atkins was shot to death. Another deputy, Juqaim Barthen, was also wounded in the shooting. He has since been released from the hospital.
Garrett was shot in the back multiple times and had undergone surgery on Oct. 17.
The search continues for the shooter, and the reward to find the person who police say ambushed the three constable deputies is now at $75,000.
The amount includes $10,000 offered by Crime Stoppers of Houston, $40,000 from billionaire Tilman Fertitta, who chairs the Houston Police Foundation, and $25,000 donated anonymously.
The 100 Club of Houston also disclosed donating $20,000 to Atkins' widow and two small children.
