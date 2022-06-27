deputy-involved shooting

Harris County Pct.4 Deputy Darryl Garrett released from hospital months after horrific ambush

EMBED <>More Videos

Fiancée of critically injured Pct. 4 deputy speaks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputy Darryl Garrett has been released from the hospital after being ambushed by a suspect armed with an AR-15 Rifle in October 2021, announced Harris County Constable Mark Herman.

The video featured above is from a previous report: 'They called each other brothers': Fiancée of critically injured Pct. 4 deputy speaks

"Deputy Garrett will be recovering in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family and loved ones," said Herman.

The incident happened Oct. 16, 2021 outside of a north Houston nightclub where Deputy Kareem Atkins was shot to death. Another deputy, Juqaim Barthen, was also wounded in the shooting. He has since been released from the hospital.

Garrett was shot in the back multiple times and had undergone surgery on Oct. 17.

The search continues for the shooter, and the reward to find the person who police say ambushed the three constable deputies is now at $75,000.

The amount includes $10,000 offered by Crime Stoppers of Houston, $40,000 from billionaire Tilman Fertitta, who chairs the Houston Police Foundation, and $25,000 donated anonymously.

The 100 Club of Houston also disclosed donating $20,000 to Atkins' widow and two small children.



ABC13 COVERAGE IN THE DEPUTIES' AMBUSH:

WATCH: Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy constable shot to death, 2 other deputies wounded at N. Freeway nightclub
EMBED More News Videos

The three constable deputies were ambushed while working extra security jobs at a nightclub. Now a manhunt's underway for the shooter. Here's what we know.



WATCH: Loved ones on Harris County Pct. 4 deputy killed: 'He truly was, what a father is'
EMBED More News Videos

As the search continues for the man who fatally shot Deputy Kareem Atkins, loved ones remember him as a family man and his dream of being an officer.



WATCH: Body of Pct. 4 deputy killed outside nightclub escorted to funeral home, suspect still at large
EMBED More News Videos

Deputy Kareem Atkins was shot to death Saturday in what authorities are calling an ambush at a north Houston nightclub.



RELATED: Harris County Pct.4 Deputy Juqaim Barthen to return to duty after horrific ambush
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootingfatal shootingdeputy involved shootingofficer killedharris county sheriffs officeinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Parents of teen shot by deputy 5 times sues Harris County
Suspected drunk driver shot at by Harris Co. deputy after short chase
Judge sets $750,000 bond for teen accused in deputy's murder
3 suspects denied bond in death of Harris Co. sheriff's deputy
TOP STORIES
Woman asks 13-year-old son to hide her sister's body, records show
2 killed after shooting at a tire shop in SE Houston, police say
2 shot, including 9-year-old at Wharton apt. complex, police say
Grab an umbrella! Rain chances return this week
At least 6 dead, 200 injured after stands collapse during bullfight
Shipment carrying 150,000 pounds of baby formula arrives in Houston
Man dies after being shot by 2 suspects while walking on a sidewalk
Show More
Driver shot after argument in N. Houston, wife fires back, police say
Solar patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled after multiple fires
22 people were found dead in a South African tavern: police
Biden: G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war
Cop who sought GOP bid allegedly punches state senate candidate: video
More TOP STORIES News