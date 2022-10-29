Astros fan uses beat of Jay-Z and Alicia Keys hit 'Empire State of Mind' to celebrate ALCS sweep

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros fans of course celebrated after the Astros won the American League Championship.

But one fan put his emotions into song and used a New York anthem to honor the team's sweep of the Yankee's.

Artist Mark Drew clapped back at Yankee fans all to the beat of Jay-Z and Alicia Keys' monster hit 'Empire State of Mind'.

''I thought, 'What song can I play with?' And Empire State of Mind was the first one," Drew said.

Drew said it all started with an impromptu verse on TikTok during a watch party that went viral overnight. So, he made a full version and released it after the Game 4 win. It now has nearly 60,000 views. Drew said he's just happy to be a part of this moment.

"I want to do my part to make this as memorable as a playoff run as possible," Drew said.

Drew released music just in time for the World Series, including one for Friday night's hometown game that is about growing up an Astros fan and Houston pride.

