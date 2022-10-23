Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: Houston fans wake up enthusiastic as Game 4 approaches

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros fans woke up celebrating Sunday morning after the hometown team got the victory Saturday night, beating the New York Yankees, 5-0 to take a 3-0 lead in the American League Championship Series.

An official watch party is happening on Sunday in Space City at Minute Maid Park for fans to watch the 'Stros possibly punch their ticket to the World Series once again.

The party begins at 4 PM CDT at 501 Crawford Street and first pitch begins at 6:07 PM CDT.

Vouchers to get in are just $1 and all proceeds benefit the Astros foundation. You can purchase them online here.

The 2022 MLB playoffs are down to just four teams, each vying for a spot in this year's World Series.

Will the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros punch their tickets to the World Series? Or will the San Diego Padres and New York Yankees save their seasons?

A potential double-elimination Sunday begins with Game 5 of the National League Championship Series between the Phillies and Padres, with Philly up 3-1 and playing in front of a home crowd. Later, the Yankees look to avert a sweep as they battle Houston in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series in the Bronx.

The AL Series shifted to the Bronx for Game 3 but saw similar results as the Houston Astros pushed the New York Yankees to the brink of elimination with a 5-0 win on Saturday.

WATCH: Astros take on 3-0 lead in the ALCS after beating New York Yankees 5-0 in Game 3

The 106-win Astros, trying for their second straight AL pennant, improved to 6-0 this postseason. On the verge of reaching the World Series for the fourth time in six years, manager Dusty Baker's team aims to close out the series on Sunday night when Lance McCullers Jr. starts against Nestor Cortes.

Only happening one time in major league history has a team overcame a 3-0 deficit in a seven-game series. Boston rallied against the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS.

Christian Javier, who's had 10 days' rest since a 21-pitch relief outing against Seattle in the Division Series opener, pitched for the Astros. He stayed sharp and only allowed one hit, in five 1/3 innings striking out five to get the win.

Chas McCormick hit a two-run home run in the second inning off Yankees starter Gerrit Cole to put the Astros up 2-0.

Jose Altuve hit an opposite field double to the right in the fifth inning for his first hit after being 0-for-25 in the postseason.

Christian Vazquez was a star behind and at the plate adding a two-run single in the sixth inning.

"I think it's been obviously hard personally because you want to get up there and play good for your team. But it's been a lot easier, too, because we've been winning," Altuve said.

"I think everybody is just trying to do their job. Be a good teammate. Show up to field every day (and) continue to play hard work hard. We know there are going to be ups and downs because we're playing such good teams. We just (have to stay) focused, keep playing, keep having fun too. We're getting to play the best game in the world. So we're having a blast," Alex Bregman said after Saturday's win.

Game 5 will see Cortes starting on short rest and Lance McCullers will take the mound in his first appearance since Oct. 15 after a champagne bottle bruised his elbow.

The Astros have started 5-0 in the postseason for the first time in franchise history. The team's five-game win streak matches the franchise record in the postseason - accomplished one other time: Game 7 of the 2017 World Series through Game 1 of the 2018 ALCS.

WHAT'S NEXT:

2022 AL Championship Series schedule

Game 4 : at New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 6:07 p.m.

: at New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 6:07 p.m. Game 5* : at New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24, 3:07 p.m. or 4:07 p.m.

: at New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24, 3:07 p.m. or 4:07 p.m. Game 6* : at Houston, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:07 p.m. or 6:37 p.m.

: at Houston, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:07 p.m. or 6:37 p.m. Game 7*: at Houston, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6:37 p.m.

All times listed are CDT. Games 5-7 are if necessary*.

If the NL Championship Series is over after Oct. 23, then ALCS Game 5 will move to 4:07 PM CDT. If the NLCS is over after Oct. 24, then ALCS Game 6 will move to 6:37 PM CDT.

The Associated Press and ESPN contributed to this report.