2022 World Series: Astros sendoff happening Sunday after winning Game 2 of World Series 5-2

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This time, a 5-0 lead was more than enough for the Houston Astros.
There will be a bus sendoff for the Astros to Philadelphia Sunday afternoon, and fans are encouraged to join as the team heads to the airport.
The sendoff will take place at noon at Minute Maid Park's Diamond Lot South.
Houston opened the scoring, and took an early lead in the first inning, up 3-0 after four pitches in Game 2. And an Alex Bregman two-run home run added some insurance, but Houston was in control of the game since the first pitch.
ABC13 was at Minute Maid Park Saturday morning to give fans what they were going to expect for Game 2.
Grammy award-winning country group Little Big Town sang the national and Hall of Famers and Astros greats Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell threw out the first pitch.
Eyewitness News spoke with Astros fans who said they were not worried about being down a game in the series.
"I'm sad that we lost (Friday night), but I'm super excited to be here. I'm a native Houstonian. So, I have hope we're going to win," one fan said. " Hopefully we'll win the next couple (of games)!"
"We've got Framber. We've got Javier. We've got McCullers. It's all right, we're going to bounce back," another fan told Eyewitness News.
And that they did. The series is now 1-1, with it heading back to Philadelphia on Monday, Halloween night.
2022 World Series schedule: Astros vs. Phillies
- Game 3: at Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 31, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 4: at Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 5*: at Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 6*: at Houston, Friday, Nov. 4, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 7*: at Houston, Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:03 p.m.
* if necessary
