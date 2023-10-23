Beloved 'rally nuns' attend Game 7 of ALCS between Astros and Rangers

The rally nuns became quite the sensation during the Astros postseason in 2021. After a fan-catching, fun-loving, towel-waving appearance on the Jumbotron, stardom was imminent for the Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate Province.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It is Game 7 of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers. Tens of thousands of fans are attending, including a few blessed individuals who have made their mark in Minute Maid Park.

That's right! The famous rally nuns were at The Juice Box to cheer on the 'Stros as they look to advance to the World Series three years in a row.

Also known as "the angels of the outfield and infield," the Dominican Sisters of Immaculate Province were hoping to use their connection to a higher power on Monday as the Astros looked to close out a winner-take-all battle.

On Sunday, the 'Stros, with the nuns in attendance, failed to end the series after the Rangers cruised to a 9-2 Game 6 win at MMP.

FROM 2021: "Rally Nuns" return to Minute Maid Park to give the Astros their angels in the outfield

The rally nuns became quite the sensation during the Astros postseason in 2021. Stardom was imminent for the convent ladies after a attention-catching, fun-loving, towel-waving appearance on the Jumbotron.

That night, the Astros rallied to a significant win, which coined the "rally nuns" term.

Thanks to Jim McIngvale, more popularly known as Mattress Mack, the Vietnamese-Dominican sisters were able to score tickets to the ALCS series last year.

One of them, Sister Mary Catherine, even got to throw out the first pitch.

RELATED: Nuns from Houston and Philadelphia believe a higher power will reveal the World Series champions

The women have led quiet lives at their church in southwest Houston, but now, they've become a ballpark sensation.

The entire city of Houston and the nuns will rally behind the Astros as a decisive Game 7 and a World Series bid on the line.

WATCH: Mattress Mack bringing back rally nuns for World Series Game 1 at Minute Maid Park