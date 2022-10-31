2022 World Series: Game 3 of the World Series postponed due to weather in Philly

After two meetings, the MLB made the decision to postpone the game.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KTRK) -- Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed on Monday due to a forecast of rain throughout the evening. The MLB announced the game will be played on Tuesday with Game 4 set for Wednesday and Game 5 on Thursday.

Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be played on Saturday and Sunday in Houston with Friday serving as an off day. Originally, Thursday was supposed to be a travel day but MLB pushed games 6 and 7 back a day to allow for travel on Friday.

The game is the first in the World Series to be postponed since Game 6 in 2011 between the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers.

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros square off in Game 3 of the World Series with the series tied 1-1.

Philadelphia is 87-75 overall and 47-34 at home. The Phillies have a 58-14 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Houston has gone 51-30 on the road and 106-56 overall. The Astros have a 51-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs. Tuesday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Astros hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

ESPN contributed to this report.

NEW UPATED WORLD SERIES SCHEDULE:

Game 3 : at Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7:03 p.m.

: at Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7:03 p.m. Game 4 : at Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7:03 p.m.

: at Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7:03 p.m. Game 5 : at Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 3, 7:03 p.m.

: at Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 3, 7:03 p.m. Game 6* : at Houston, Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:03 p.m.

: at Houston, Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:03 p.m. Game 7*: at Houston, Sunday, Nov. 6, 7:03 p.m.

* if necessary

