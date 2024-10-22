Election turnout: Harris County nearly breaks record on the 1st day polls open for Texans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Early voting continues this week for Texans, and on the first day of voting, Harris County fell just short of breaking an all-time record.

More than 125,000 people cast their ballots on Monday.

In comparison, about 128,000 people voted on day one of early voting in 2020. That number was over 67,000 in 2016.

The Harris County Clerk's Office said it expects a historic turn-out and that election officials are prepared.

According to the Texas Secretary of State website, about 16,500 people voted in person on Monday in Montgomery County, while in Fort Bend County, 30,466 voted.

Brazoria County had approximately 16,660 in-person voters, and Galveston County had just over 17,000.

