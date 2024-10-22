Mysterious search in west Houston tied to missing persons case

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police detectives are searching a wooded area on Elmview Drive in west Houston, just west of Blalock and Long Point.

Houston police confirm the search is part of an investigation into a missing person.

Detectives wouldn't confirm who the missing person is, but they say this person was reported missing just recently, but could have actually been missing for up to 10 years.

Volunteers from Texas EquuSearch are helping in the search, using radar technology to look for anything that could be buried in the area.