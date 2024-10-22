Man found dead in his apartment with bloody hammer nearby in Meyerland area, police say

A man was found dead with a bloody hammer near his body inside an apartment on North Braeswood near Renwick. in the Meyerland area, police say.

Man in his 70s found dead with 'great deal of trauma,' HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead with a bloody hammer near his body inside an apartment in the Meyerland area, Houston police told ABC13.

At about 9 p.m. Monday, the man's son called a friend to check on his father, who lived at an apartment complex on North Braeswood near Renwick.

When the friend arrived, the door was unlocked and the father was dead.

According to police, the father, believed to be in his 70s, had a "great deal of trauma" to his body.

A bloody hammer was found nearby.

At this point, neighbors have told police they didn't hear anything suspicious.

No one is in custody, and police haven't said if they have a suspect.

The man has not been identified.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.