Family holds prayer vigil for Texas State student from Missouri City who went missing 1 year ago

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Under a moonlit sky, on a grassy lawn, holding candles and flashlights, a group of church members sat outside the Southminster Presbyterian Church in Missouri City holding a prayer vigil for a young man who disappeared one year ago."Part of me feels like it seems like just yesterday we got that call at 2 a.m., this morning actually. And another part of me seems like it's been forever," said Pastor Kent Landry.His son, Jason Landry, has not been seen since Dec. 13, 2020.It was around 2 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2020 when his parents were first notified by investigators in Caldwell County that their son's car was found crashed on a rural road outside Luling.For the last year, investigators have searched for answers, but found none.Jason's wallet and cell phone were found in his car.His clothing and backpack were found about 900 feet away.Jason was on his way home from Texas State University to spend Christmas with his family in Missouri City, but never made it."Just to be honest it doesn't seem like we're any closer to finding out what happened a year ago," said Pastor Landry to the small gathering outside his church.The sorrow he shared was quickly replaced with messages of hope, peace, joy and love from Andrew Keyes, Associate Pastor of Family Ministries."Hope is one of the things that has gotten us through this year. Hope that we will see Jason again," said Keyes.There have been seven major searches for the 21-year-old over the last year.The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating, but the Landry family is seeking federal assistance from the FBI and attorney general's office.