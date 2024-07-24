Human remains found in Utah during search for Pearland couple missing while hiking in Utah

MOAB, Utah (KTRK) -- According to the Grand County Sheriff's Office, authorities have found human remains in Utah, where they had previously been looking for a missing Pearland couple.

Authorities found the remains in Millcreek Canyon on Monday.

Ray and Maranda Ankofski were visiting the area for the third time on June 21 but went missing after embarking on the Steel Bender off-road trail.

Officials said concerns arose when Ray and Maranda failed to return as scheduled, and their utility terrain vehicle (UTV) was found flipped over, abandoned, and heavily damaged.

Officials say the remains have not yet been identified, and will be sent to Utah's medical examiner's office.

The sheriff's office will release the identity of the remains once it's determined.

