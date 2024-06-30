Family members used phone tracking app to find missing man and his bike below bridge: League City PD

Family used Find My Friends app to find a missing man and his motorcycle below a bridge off of North State Highway 3, League City PD said.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A League City man missing for the past two days was found deceased by family and friends Sunday morning,

Police believe he crashed his motorcycle over the barrier of State Highway 3, plunging 15 feet below, to the banks of Clear Creek, near Webster.

The man was last heard from at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday. 24 hours later his family filed a missing persons report with the League City Police Department.

Sunday at approximately 11:30 a.m. family and friends, who police say had spent the weekend searching, located the man deceased along the banks of Clear Creek. They used the Find My Friends application to track his location.

The man's death prompted 20-year-old Elijah Torres and his mother, Tonya Monet to start a petition calling for improvements on the roadway.

In 2021, then 18-year-old Torres plunged over the same concrete barrier. His spinal cord was severed and he was paralyzed from the chest down.

A passing motorist spotted him and called 911

"I think it's very possible that nobody would have," Torres said.

Torres and his mother have spent years contacting TXDOT, League City Public Works, and attorneys asking for the dip in the road, that threw Torres from his motorcycle, to be filled in.

"I think the saddest part for me is knowing that it could have been prevented and that there could have been a life saved," Torres said.

Torres turns 21 on Monday. Having spent weeks in a coma, it's a milestone his family members worried they may never see.

"There's people that have had their entire lives changed," he stressed.

Earlier this month, two people were hospitalized in a three-car crash in the same location.

"I'm not the first person that has been injured here and clearly I'm not the last," Torres said.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.