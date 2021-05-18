Family of missing Texas State student from Missouri City offering $10,000 reward

The family of 21-year-old Jason Landry is offering the money for their son's location and his return.
Landry went missing on Dec. 13, 2020.
He was on his way home, but his Nissan Altima was found crashed and abandoned outside of Luling, Texas.
Luling is approximately 30 minutes away from the school in San Marcos and 140 miles west of Houston.
His wallet, phone and keys were found inside the car. His clothing was found approximately 900 feet from the crash, according to the sheriff's office.
"How are we getting through it? We're being prayed for," said the student's father, Kent Landry, during an interview in December.
The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office released a photo of Landry in January, though the investigation remains ongoing.
If you know anything about Landry's whereabouts, call 911 or the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 512-398-6777 or email Detective Jeff Ferry at jeff.ferry@co.caldwell.tx.us.
