Family of missing Texas State student from Missouri City offering $10,000 reward

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about a Texas State University student from Missouri City who has been missing for five months.

The family of 21-year-old Jason Landry is offering the money for their son's location and his return.

Landry went missing on Dec. 13, 2020.

He was on his way home, but his Nissan Altima was found crashed and abandoned outside of Luling, Texas.

Luling is approximately 30 minutes away from the school in San Marcos and 140 miles west of Houston.

His wallet, phone and keys were found inside the car. His clothing was found approximately 900 feet from the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

"How are we getting through it? We're being prayed for," said the student's father, Kent Landry, during an interview in December.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office released a photo of Landry in January, though the investigation remains ongoing.



If you know anything about Landry's whereabouts, call 911 or the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 512-398-6777 or email Detective Jeff Ferry at jeff.ferry@co.caldwell.tx.us.

Jason Landry disappeared Dec. 13 from a rural central Texas road after a car crash. Authorities are still working to find out what happened to him.



NEW PHOTOS: Images released by the sheriff's office show Jason Landry just before he went missing, his car found abandoned, his clothing found near his car and a single blood stain on the clothes he was wearing.

