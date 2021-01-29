New clue in case of Missouri City college student missing for more than a month

There may be a new clue in the disappearance of a Texas State University student from Missouri City.

Jason Landry, 21, vanished more than six weeks ago, on Dec. 13, as he was headed home from college.

His Nissan Altima was found crashed and abandoned in the town of Luling, Texas, on Dec. 14. Luling is approximately 30 minutes away from the school in San Marcos and 140 miles west of Houston. His wallet, phone and keys were found inside the car. Clothing was found approximately 900 feet from the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

A San Antonio television station is now reporting that investigators found a 67-minute window between the time of Landry's last digital footprint and where his car was found.

The physical distance between that digital ping and where his car was found is about five miles.

Investigators are now focused on trying to find out what happened in that 67-minute window.



Earlier in January, search crews used horses, dogs and even helicopters to look for him, but eventually suspended their efforts. Family told ABC13 in December that officials drained a pond in Luling that they believed could have clues to Jason's disappearance, but found nothing.

"Investigation of that accident scene leads authorities to believe that the operator was able to walk away from the collision with little or no injury," the sheriff's office posted.

Family and friends of a missing Texas State student gathered at his family's church in Missouri City Sunday to pray for a safe return.



Still, if you know anything about Landry's whereabouts, call 911 or the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 512-398-6777 or email Detective Jeff Ferry at jeff.ferry@co.caldwell.tx.us.

The message was posted on Tuesday, 16 days into the family's ordeal of waiting for answers.

