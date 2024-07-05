Grieving parents ask for answers after son found dead in Buffalo Bayou: 'He didn't deserve that'

A night out with friends ended up in a tragedy, and now a young man's parents are desperate for answers after his body was found in a bayou.

A night out with friends ended up in a tragedy, and now a young man's parents are desperate for answers after his body was found in a bayou.

A night out with friends ended up in a tragedy, and now a young man's parents are desperate for answers after his body was found in a bayou.

A night out with friends ended up in a tragedy, and now a young man's parents are desperate for answers after his body was found in a bayou.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Grieving parents are asking the public for help as they search for answers after their 22-year-old son's body was found in Buffalo Bayou Monday.

Kenneth Cutting Jr.'s body was found in the bayou near Swiney Street in the Fifth Ward.

According to his parents, Kenneth Cutting Sr. and Tiffanie Bruno, Cutting Jr. went to Pete's Dueling Piano Bar Friday night with his two roommates. The men reportedly left the bar around midnight.

At about 2 a.m., Cutting Sr. received a text from one of his son's roommates. It read Cutting Jr. got too drunk and "went berserk." He said Cutting Jr. started picking verbal and physical fights, eventually jumping out of their car on I-10 East near Waco Street.

Cutting Jr. reportedly ran away from the car toward oncoming traffic along I-10. The text said he left his phone and wallet inside the car. Saturday morning, the family visited Cutting Jr.'s roommates and filed a missing persons report. His body was found three days later.

"My son didn't jump in the bayou," Bruno said.

Cutting Sr. said his son was only wearing pants, undergarments, a belt, and a single earring when his body was recovered. His shoes, shirt, the other earring, and Apple Watch were missing.

Houston police closed Cutting Jr.'s missing persons case when his body was recovered. They are not currently investigating the case. However, a public information officer told ABC13 they will assign an investigator if an autopsy results show signs of foul play.

"I want to find out exactly what happened to my son," Cutting Sr. said.

Bruno described her son, who was just 5 feet 3 inches and 120 pounds, as having a "beautiful spirit."

"(He was) really fun to be around. He's just very loving. He's got a heart of gold. He's beautiful," she said. "He didn't deserve that."

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.