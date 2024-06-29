Search for Pearland couple missing while hiking in Utah is now a recovery search, authorities say

Ray and Maranda Ankofski were visiting the Utah trail area for the third time in as many years, and were supposed to return home on Monday. Ray's sister, Judy Lamb, said the family hasn't spoken to them since Friday.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for a Pearland couple who went missing in Moab, Utah, is now a recovery operation, according to the Office of the Grand County Sheriff.

Ray and Maranda Ankofski were visiting the area for the third time on June 21 but went missing after embarking on the Steel Bender off-road trail.

Officials said concerns arose when Ray and Maranda failed to return as scheduled, and their utility terrain vehicle (UTV) was found flipped over, abandoned, and heavily damaged.

After exhaustive efforts to find the couple, the Grand County Sheriff's Office has announced they will be transitioning from a search and rescue mission to a recovery based on evidence at the scene.

Authorities also found things like the couple's cooler and Ray's rain jacket.

The couple's family described them as big outdoors people with ample experience hiking, camping, and riding UTVs.