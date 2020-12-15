Missouri City family pleads for prayers after Texas State student goes missing

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old Houston native and Texas State student has gone missing while en route back home to Sienna for the holidays.Jason Landry's Nissan Altima was found crashed and abandoned on a road just outside of Luling, Texas, late Sunday night. Luling is about 30 minutes away from San Marcos, where Texas State University is located.Jason had just finished his fall finals.According to DPS, a passerby found the crashed car on Salt Flat Road and called police.Jason's mother, Lisa Landry, received a call from DPS."They had found his car, but they didn't know where he was," Landry said.Jason was nowhere in sight, but his keys, phone, wallet, and other belongings were left behind in his car. According to his mother, a small amount of blood was also discovered inside the car."We've just been searching all day, and I can't believe we still haven't found him. I never thought it would go this long," Landry said.DPS officials believe the crash happened between 11:30 p.m. Sunday and 12:30 a.m. Monday."We need to find him quick because it's gonna be another freezing night, and he's gonna be out there," said his mother.Landry said even with Christmas so close, her mind is only on her son."I just asked for prayers because we just need a lot of prayers. We need this to work, we need God to help us out and all the prayers," she said.