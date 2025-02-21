Texas state representative plans emergency town hall on UH student safety after rape on campus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A town hall is scheduled for Friday to discuss University of Houston student safety after a string of violent crimes on campus, including a sexual assault at knifepoint.

Meanwhile, Eric Brown -- the 40-year-old man charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated sexual assault in the attack -- could have his $15 million bond modified during his scheduled court appearance on Friday.

According to court records, Brown has been assigned a public defender, though he initially refused one.

Brown refused to go to his probable cause court appearance on Wednesday. Then on Thursday, when he was supposed to appear again, he was sent for a wellness check after some kind of incident between him and the guards.

The rape of a 21-year-old UH student on the second floor of the Welcome Center Student Parking Garage happened on Feb. 7. According to charging documents, the victim was cleaning her vehicle as she was preparing for a sorority event when Brown came up to her and asked to borrow a pen. That's when Brown reportedly forced his way into her vehicle and raped her at knifepoint, documents said.

Brown was finally re-arrested on Tuesday -- more than a week after the attack -- after miscommunication between the UH Police Department and the District Attorney's Office led to him being released shortly after he was initially arrested hours after the attack.

He was reportedly spotted by a civilian on the METRORail near Shell Energy Stadium. Officials previously said Brown is believed to be homeless and, before his arrest, was spotted using the METRORail and libraries in the area.

Students are relieved he's finally behind bars and are hoping for swift justice.

"I would only wish the most justice for someone who went through something like that and [ I'm ] really glad it was in a somewhat timely manner that they were able to catch him," UH student Kate Jablonski told ABC13.

Students have been pushing for more safeguards on campus after the attack and several other robberies that also happened on campus in the past few weeks.

Texas State Representative Jolanda Jones is hosting what she's calling an "emergency town hall" to talk about UH student safety.

She says she wants to hear from students about what they are concerned about so they can work towards real solutions.

The town hall is happening Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Emancipation Park.

Documents reveal that Brown has a lengthy history of charges, dating all the way back to 2002. His most recent charge was a misdemeanor assault on a family member in 2018, documents said.

The sexual assault is not the only recent crime on UH's main campus. Within the past few weeks, two students were robbed of their scooters, and another student was robbed of his cellphone at gunpoint.

Last week, 28-year-old Steven Simon was arrested in connection with the scooter thefts.

So far, no one has been taken into custody for the cellphone robbery.

The university said it has committed to increased police presence and what they call "improved coordination" for holding suspects accountable.

