University of Houston promises safety action as students demand more

UH students are planning a march and rally to demand more safety measures on campus because of recent violent crimes. Here's what the university had to say about the crime on campus.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston is promising better security after a series of crimes last week, including a sexual assault in a campus parking garage.

Though the university announced over the weekend the arrest of a suspect in that assault, administrators have not provided any additional information as we work to learn his identity.

Still, there is unease on this southeast Houston campus.

In a letter to the UH community, President Renu Khator wrote that the university has assigned four officers to 24-hour patrols at the Welcome Center Garage and increased its security presence across campus and in parking structures.

She also wrote about the administration: "We are listening. We are acting."

The letter is not enough for students like Aihanuwa Ale, who is among the organizers of a campus march on Wednesday.

The social media posts announcing the march and rally have reached tens of thousands, and she expects a large crowd demanding change.

"I feel like a lot of students do not feel very safe on campus," Ale told ABC13. "A lot of people feel the university isn't being responsive or responsive enough to students' needs, and there needs to be more investment into infrastructure and community programs and improvements to cougar rides so they can have escorts to the parking garages so they can feel more safe. Improved lighting on campus would be a big because there are a lot of areas on campus that are still poorly lit."

UHPD would not provide a name for the suspect arrested in the assault.

On Monday, the Harris County District Attorney's Office told Eyewitness News that they were aware of the ongoing investigation but that nobody was facing charges yet.

Several students told ABC13 over the weekend that they have concerns about the school's priorities and security efforts and that crime has been an issue. So, we looked at the numbers and compared them to the city of Houston.

Looking at the last three years, the number of crime reports at the University of Houston has increased. And the university does not clear a high percentage of reported sex offenses. Overall, during that same period, the city of Houston's reported crimes trended down.

