University of Houston students protest campus safety as warrant is out for sex assault suspect

The University of Houston students protested safety at the main campus amid the manhunt for Eric Brown, wanted for sexual assault.

The University of Houston students protested safety at the main campus amid the manhunt for Eric Brown, wanted for sexual assault.

The University of Houston students protested safety at the main campus amid the manhunt for Eric Brown, wanted for sexual assault.

The University of Houston students protested safety at the main campus amid the manhunt for Eric Brown, wanted for sexual assault.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Wednesday afternoon, students chanted, marched, and demanded better on campus.

"We need more investment into things that actually help," one student said through a bullhorn.

The protest stood against a recent string of violent and troubling crimes.

According to court documents, last week, a 21-year-old student was held a knife point and sexually assaulted in the Welcome Center parking garage.

The man accused of that crime, 40-year-old Eric Brown, was arrested by UHPD later that night when court documents say he became confrontational with police and was shocked with a Taser.

RELATED: Suspect charged after allegedly sexually assaulting student at UH parking garage, charging docs show

The University of Houston said they wanted charges pressed for his interaction with police, but the DA said there was not sufficient evidence, and he was released.

It's unclear when Brown was connected to the sexual assault, but now a warrant is out for his arrest.

"It's disheartening to know when you have so much pride as a Coog at UH, you want to keep that with you, but it gets harder and harder," Lianna Eklund said.

Also, last week, a student was beaten up and robbed of his electric scooter in the Welcome Center parking garage.

Another student was beaten up and robbed of his scooter at a nearby metro rail station, and on Tuesday night, a student was robbed of his phone at gunpoint at a nearby metro stop.

"This morning (Wednesday), when I had to go into the parking garage, I had this immediate sense of fear for my safety. As soon as I got out of the car, I locked my doors and started jogging," student Leea Metoyer said.

After the sexual assault, UH said they would step up patrols, but students want more, including improved lighting, free self-defense classes, and more investment in student transportation.

RELATED: Police report another robbery at University of Houston ahead of student protest over campus safety

"What would help is more investment into Cooger rides, more investment into these programs that provide transportation," one student said.

"They have trusted this school for us to be here to be safe, and get our education, and for this to be happening is absolutely despicable," UH student Kappa Lampong said.

UH responded to our inquiry about the student demands and said they are in the middle of an $18 million lighting renovation. The first phase, completed in 2024, brought 34 additional lights, 11 emergency call boxes, and 54 surveillance cameras.

UH said that so far this semester, they have completed 463 on-demand student rides, 81 trips were no-shows, and the average wait time is about 11 minutes.

Students today pointed towards the ongoing investment the school makes into new sports facilities and said they feel some projects are being prioritized over their well-being.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.

