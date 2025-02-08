University of Houston student sexually assaulted at knifepoint in parking garage, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston Police Department is investigating a series of violent crimes reported on and near campus this week, including an armed sexual assault and two robberies.

According to police, a student on the second floor of the Welcome Center Student Parking Garage was approached by an unknown man who threatened her with a knife and forced his way into her vehicle with her.

Police said the suspect forcibly sexually assaulted the student, threatening the student with a knife if she attempted to call the police.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a crew-cut hairstyle and a heavy build. At the time of the incident, he reportedly wore a black sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

This heinous crime follows two robberies reported earlier this week, further heightening concerns about campus safety.

On Tuesday at approximately 7:59 p.m., UHPD received a robbery report at the UH South/University Oaks MetroRail platform. According to the report, a UH student was riding a scooter across the platform when an unknown man struck them with an outstretched arm, knocking them to the ground.

The suspect then beat the student with his fist, stole their scooter, and fled westbound on Wheeler Avenue toward Scott Street. The victim was injured and bruised during the incident.

The suspect in this robbery is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and somewhere between 18 and 20 years old. At the time of the attack, the suspect reportedly wore a gray hoodie and black pants.

A similar incident occurred the next day, Wednesday, at about 6:55 p.m. when a UH student was waiting for the elevator on the first floor of the Welcome Center Student Garage.

The suspect struck the student in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. Believing the suspect was after his scooter, the student handed it over. The suspect took the scooter and fled in an unknown direction. The student did not sustain any injuries.

The suspect in this robbery is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and somewhere between 18 and 20 years old. The suspect reportedly wore a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants and had tattoos on both arms.