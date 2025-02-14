UH says it told DA it arrested someone for a garage rape, but the charges weren't filed for days

UHPD said the DA's office filed charges several days after being alerted about a student being raped in the Student Welcome Center parking garage.

UHPD said the DA's office filed charges several days after being alerted about a student being raped in the Student Welcome Center parking garage.

UHPD said the DA's office filed charges several days after being alerted about a student being raped in the Student Welcome Center parking garage.

UHPD said the DA's office filed charges several days after being alerted about a student being raped in the Student Welcome Center parking garage.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Agencies are pointing the finger about who's to blame for the University of Houston's violent sexual assault suspect not being behind bars.

For days, ABC13 has tried to get answers about how, after making an arrest, the suspect from a violent sexual assault incident at the University of Houston was not charged for several days and was able to walk out of jail shortly after he was arrested.

Even University of Houston Clear Lake criminology professor Kimberly Dodson struggled to answer that question.

"This person should still be incarcerated," Dodson said.

On Friday, UH police say a woman was held at knifepoint and sexually assaulted in the welcome center garage. Six hours later, this was heard on police radio.

"Can I get a supervisor out here at the Metrorail," the person said over the radio. "I think I have the individual from earlier."

Officers arrested Eric Brown. They say he resisted, and they used a taser.

The district attorney's office said it was made aware of Brown resisting arrest and attacking a peace officer.

It later declined those charges, and Brown was released hours later. ABC13 has asked U of H if officers made prosecutors aware of the sexual assault after their arrest on Friday. We finally got an answer.

"The University of Houston Police Department confirms that the probable cause for the arrest of the individual taken into custody Friday, Feb. 7, was the sexual assault charge. This information was disclosed to the District Attorney's office. The additional charges would not have existed or been presented but for the apprehension of the suspect for the sexual assault," a university spokesperson said.

The DA's office wouldn't confirm when prosecutors were informed about the sexual assault connection, but they started working on charges Tuesday, and court records show a warrant was issued the next day.

Dodson said if officers told prosecutors about the resisting arrest incident, they should've had questions.

"That would be a red flag to me, 'Oh, this guy's only being booked for resisting arrest.' What happened?" Dodson said.

UH recently asked other agencies for help assisting with crimes, including HPD. They don't say, however, which cases or how the different agencies are assisting.

A spokesperson said the officer handling Friday's sexual assault had extensive experience. However, the campus police agency doesn't handle many violent rape cases.

State data shows the UHPD investigated 13 sexual offenses last year. HPD investigated more than 2,400.

"Smaller agencies typically do not have the resources," Dodson explained. "They don't have a crime lab. They don't have connections with people who might be crime technicians."

UH said it not only told prosecutors they had the sexual assault suspect, but students too. Saturday morning, it sent out a release saying they arrested a suspect, and now he's on the streets, and they don't know where he is.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.

