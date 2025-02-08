Suspect arrested in connection with sex assault in University of Houston parking garage, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in custody following an investigation into the sexual assault of a University of Houston student on Friday night, according to the University of Houston Police Department.

UHPD said the suspect, who matched the description, was arrested near the scene after the attack. The university said they could not release further details, including the suspect's identity, as the investigation is ongoing.

Police said the suspect approached the victim on the second floor of the Welcome Center student's parking garage. The suspect was armed and forced the student into the car, assaulted her, and threatened her with a knife if she attempted to call the police.

This crime came after at least two scooter robberies that were reported earlier in the week, where one person was beaten and had their scooter stolen.

A similar incident happened the next day when a UH student was hit in the face, and the suspect took their scooter and fled in an unknown direction.

Police did not say if the suspect, who was taken into custody, was connected to the robberies.

Effective immediately, the university assigned four officers to 24/7 patrol near the Welcome Center garage.