Man charged with felony theft in connection to 2 scooter robberies at University of Houston campus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with two scooter robberies at the University of Houston campus this month, according to UH police.

Steven Simon, 28, was charged with felony robbery in separate scooter theft incidents in February.

Simon was arrested by UH police on Wednesday after being charged with felony robbery in connection to the theft that occurred on Feb. 4 at the Metro platform near the UH Welcome Center garage.

Police later connected Simon to his involvement in a robbery and assault at the Welcome Center garage on Feb. 5. He was charged on Friday with another count of theft.

Officials say that Simon remains in custody.

