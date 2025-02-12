Police report another robbery at University of Houston ahead of student protest over campus safety

Students plan to gather for a protest on Wednesday in the wake of a rash of violent crimes on campus, including an armed robbery overnight and a sexual assault at knifepoint last week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Recent crime at the University of Houston campus in the Third Ward is the focus of a student protest planned for Wednesday.

Just overnight, there was another robbery reported near campus. The incident comes after a sexual assault on campus last week sparked safety concerns.

University of Houston police said the man who was robbed on Tuesday night is a member of the University of Houston community.

The victim told police that around 9:15 p.m., a group of four people came up to him and demanded his cellphone at METRO bus stop #11424, which is located south of University Drive on Martin Luther King Boulevard, in front of the Welcome Center and across the street from the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center.

One of the suspects was armed with a silver semi-automatic pistol, according to police.

Thankfully, the victim wasn't hurt, but the suspects did get away with his phone.

UHPD described the suspects as one male and three females. They were last seen leaving the location on foot, heading southbound on MLK Boulevard.

This is the latest in a string of violent crimes that have happened on campus.

University of Houston police are investigating a series of crimes reported on and near campus, including an armed sexual assault and two robberies.

Last Friday, the university said a student was sexually assaulted at knifepoint in the Welcome Center Student Parking Garage . A suspect has since been arrested in that case, according to UHPD.

There was also a recent assault and a robbery of two people. All of this, understandably, has students concerned.

"We're not in like a super safe area in general, but I feel like before, I've felt fairly safe on campus. But now, there's been like several things happening in a very short amount of time, and that makes you feel more scared," said student Hedda Grelz.

In the past three years, the number of crime reports at the University of Houston has increased, and the university does not clear a high percentage of the reported sex offenses.

UH students are planning a march and rally to demand more safety measures on campus because of recent violent crimes. Here's what the university had to say about the crime on campus.

Meanwhile, during that same period of time, the city of Houston's reported crimes have trended down.

Students who have spoken to ABC13 say the lighting around campus should be improved and that they'd like to see the school invest in more programs that can help keep them safe.

Wednesday's student protest is set to start at noon at Butler Plaza on campus.

