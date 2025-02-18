Suspect Eric Brown was arrested after the attack, but he was later released.

Search ongoing for sex assault suspect who was in custody but released after UH student raped

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- University of Houston police are finally expected to speak Tuesday amid the search for the suspected rapist authorities said attacked a student inside a parking garage on the main campus earlier this month.

The University of Houston students protested safety at the main campus amid the manhunt for Eric Brown, wanted for sexual assault.

Eric Brown, 40, was arrested after the attack, but was later released.

Brown is accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman at knifepoint on Feb. 7 at the UH Welcome Center Student Parking Garage. He was arrested by UHPD later that night when court documents say he became confrontational with police and was shocked with a Taser.

The University of Houston said they wanted charges pressed for his interaction with police, but the district attorney said there was not sufficient evidence, and he was released.

When ABC13 asked if UHPD notified the DA's office that Brown was a suspect in the sex assault, a university spokesperson said she did not have that information.

It's unclear when Brown was officially connected to the sexual assault, but as of last week, there's a warrant out for his arrest.

On Feb. 7, UH police said Brown approached a 21-year-old woman on the second floor of the Welcome Center student's parking garage at around 5:30 p.m.

According to charging documents, the victim was cleaning her vehicle as she was preparing for a sorority event when Brown came up to her and asked to borrow a pen. That's when Brown reportedly forced his way into her vehicle and raped her at knifepoint, documents said.

Additionally, police say he stole $30 from her. When officers ran into him later that night, Brown was found with the cash and a knife, according to charging documents.

Now, he's charged with sexual assault and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

According to District Attorney Sean Teare, the UHPD officers focused on an assaulting a peace officer charge and only mentioned the sexual assault as an aside.

Teare adds the officers didn't specifically ask for a sexual assault charge, but Teare admits his staff should still have flagged the case.

"We should have had a more experienced prosecutor highlighted to look at that case. There were a lot of things internally that we are going to work through and fix, but the bottom line is, he was released," Teare told ABC13.

Documents reveal that Brown has a lengthy history of charges, dating all the way back to 2002. His most recent charge was a misdemeanor assault on a family member in 2018, documents said.

In addition to the sex assault, recently a couple of students have been robbed of their scooters, and there's also been an armed robbery of a cell phone near campus as well.

Last week, 28-year-old Steven Simon was arrested in connection with the scooter thefts.

So far, no one has been taken into custody for the cell phone robbery.

The university said it has committed to increased police presence and what they call "improved coordination" when it comes to holding suspects accountable.

