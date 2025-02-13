'Criminals think UH is an easy target': College student speaks out after being robbed at gunpoint

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Students of the University of Houston have been on edge this week after a string of robberies and an investigation into a rape on campus.

The most recent victim of violent crime was robbed at gunpoint steps away from the welcome center.

"Right now, the criminals think UH is an easy target," said the victim, who didn't want ABC13 to release his name.

The robbery was only a short walk from the welcome center garage, where a female student was raped Friday night.

The horrific crime is what has empowered students to rally and demand better safety. They held a protest on Wednesday.

ABC13 is learning law enforcement agencies involved in the sex assault investigation have seemingly struggled with communication.

"Like, I can't say that I am surprised," Lianna Eklund, a student at the protest, said.

Court documents filed Wednesday state the suspect is Eric Brown.

The University of Houston Police said Brown was brought into custody the night of the rape; court documents state he resisted arrest, and police had to tase him.

The Harris County District Attorney's office said UHPD wanted prosecutors to charge Brown for that interaction with police.

When ABC13 asked whether UHPD notified the DA that Brown was a suspect in the sexual assault, a university spokesperson said she didn't have that information.

The DA's office ultimately denied the charges for the police encounter on Saturday due to what they said was a lack of evidence. Brown was then set free and is nowhere to be found.

It took five days for Brown to be charged with the sex crime, and he's not the only suspect wanted for committing crimes on campus.

Two students reported being robbed last week, and a third last night.

The most recent victim described how three women and a man circled him at this metro stop, put a gun to his neck, and stole his phone and the one dollar he had in his pocket for the bus.

"I got off lucky like there are definitely victims who suffered worse consequences than me," the victim said. "I really hope the university can take action so we can feel safe again on this campus since we shouldn't even be having this conversation in the first place."

