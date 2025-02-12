Suspect charged after allegedly sexually assaulting student at UH parking garage, charging docs show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the University of Houston main campus last week has now been identified, according to charging documents.

Eric Brown, 40, was charged with sexual assault and aggravated robbery for his arrest made on Feb. 7 at the UH Welcome Center Student Parking Garage.

UH police said Brown approached a 21-year-old woman on the second floor of the Welcome Center student's parking garage at around 5:30 p.m.

According to charging documents, the victim was cleaning her vehicle as she was preparing for a sorority event when Brown came up to her and asked to borrow a pen. Additionally, Brown forced his way into her vehicle and threatened her with a knife, documents said.

Authorities say that Brown was confronted by UH police and was tased after refusing to comply.

Documents reveal that Brown has a lengthy history of charges, dating all the way back to 2002. His most recent charge was a misdemeanor assault on a family member in 2018, documents said.

