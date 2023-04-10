Man killed while walking on East Freeway after fight with girlfriend, sheriff's office says

A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run was among two crashes on the East Freeway near the Beltway that caused major traffic delays on Monday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after an early morning argument led to a fatal crash on the East Freeway.

The accident happened at about 5:15 a.m. Monday. The man was struck in the westbound lanes near Freeport.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

In a later update, the sheriff's office tweeted that the victim was having an argument with his girlfriend. They both got out of their vehicle and crossed the freeway.

According to authorities, when they tried to cross back across the freeway again, the man was hit by another vehicle.

Initially, officials said the driver fled the scene. But in an update, they said that the driver drove to a nearby gas station, called for help and waited for the authorities.

The victim's identity has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

