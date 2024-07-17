Pedestrian 'acting erratically' before lying on roadway hit and killed by driver, HPD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials say someone was lying on a road when they were hit and killed by a car early on Wednesday.

According to the Houston Police Department, the deadly crash happened at about 12:50 a.m. at 63 East Crosstimbers Street.

HPD said a pedestrian was lying down in a moving lane of traffic when someone in a gray Nissan Versa hit him.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the pedestrian dead, police said.

The 61-year-old driver, who police say did not show any signs of intoxication, was questioned and released.

Witnesses told investigators the pedestrian was acting erratically before lying on the roadway.

The victim's identity is pending verification by the medical examiner's office.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.