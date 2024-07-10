Couple arrested for fatally running over pedestrian in separate cars and taking off, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and his wife were arrested Tuesday for allegedly running over a pedestrian using separate vehicles in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff's Ed Gonzalez identified the victim as 55-year-old Freddy Lee Heine.

Gonzalez said at about 8:23 a.m., Heine was walking along the 9700 block of Antoine Drive when he was hit by two vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the drivers involved, Emanuel Dewayne Watson and his wife, Robin Yvette Williams-Watson, took off.

Both were eventually arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on failure to stop and render aid charges.

Gonzalez said Emanuel Watson also had a parole violation.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.