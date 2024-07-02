Galveston PD looking for information on hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Galveston are looking to get more information on a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian last week.

The Galveston Police Department said the incident happened just before 2 a.m. on June 26 at the intersection of 36th Street and Avenue J.

Officers found an injured pedestrian at the scene, but the vehicle involved had taken off.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said an investigation is underway to identify the driver.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact detectives at 409-765-3628. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Galveston Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.