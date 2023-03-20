Investigators said an Uber driver pulled over, and for some reason, the woman riding in the car got out and ran across the exit ramp. They believe she got into a disagreement with the driver.

Woman hit and killed after getting out of Uber on I-10 East Freeway exit ramp, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Uber passenger was hit and killed while running across the I-10 East Freeway overnight, according to Houston police.

The deadly crash happened around midnight in the mainlanes of I-10 near the I-610 East Loop.

Investigators said an Uber driver pulled over, and for some reason, the woman riding in the car got out and ran across the exit ramp.

That's when she was fatally hit by a pickup truck and several other vehicles, according to HPD.

The driver of the pickup truck stopped and waited for police. Officers determined the driver was not impaired, according to HPD.

Police believe the woman got into some sort of disagreement with the Uber driver. Still, investigators were working to determine exactly why the driver stopped in the first place and why the woman ran out of the vehicle.