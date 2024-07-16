Pickup truck driver wanted for intentionally hitting man after altercation, killing him, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after being intentionally hit by a truck driver on the city's north side, according to the Houston Police Department.

On Tuesday, at about 4:45 a.m., officers responded to an incident involving a pedestrian hit and killed by a pickup truck at W. Gulf Bank Road and Veterans Memorial Drive. SkyEye flew over the active scene, where HPD officers could be seen investigating the area.

Police said the 33-year-old victim was found unresponsive with severe trauma before paramedics pronounced him dead.

Investigators determined that the victim and suspect got into an altercation in the parking lot of an abandoned business when things escalated.

HPD said the suspect got into a 2003 gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and intentionally hit the victim as he was standing in the parking lot.

Authorities provided a surveillance image showing the truck with Texas license plate TDY9548.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 50s, wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on the wanted vehicle or the identity of the wanted suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

