Woman dies after getting out of moving truck in southeast Houston, police say

This is the second incident this week where a woman has died after exiting a moving vehicle.

Police say the woman was the passenger in the truck and may have been arguing with the driver before she got out of the vehicle and was killed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman died after she got out of a moving vehicle late Wednesday night in southeast Houston, police said.

It happened in the 7300 block of Galveston Road, also known as Highway 3, and Edgebrook Drive around 10 p.m.

According to police, the woman was the passenger in a black truck and may have been arguing with the driver before taking off her seat belt, getting out of the vehicle and landing on the ground.

She died of her injuries.

The driver stopped and asked someone to call police.

Authorities say he told them that he and the woman had both been drinking and were highly intoxicated.

While he was detained for DWI, the driver is not considered at fault for the crash, HPD told ABC13.

Sadly, this is the second incident in a matter of days where a woman died after jumping out of a moving vehicle.

A woman identified by family members as Cassandra Caraballo was killed on Tuesday night in Cypress.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says that Caraballo was with her boyfriend at the time when they pulled into a parking lot after a fight.

She jumped out of her moving car along West Road near Barker Cypress. Caraballo was taken to the hospital, where she died.

According to her mother, Cynthia Martinez, Caraballo had just moved in with her boyfriend on Monday, and she had been trying to get her daughter to leave him because he had a criminal record.

The boyfriend was detained and brought in for questioning on Tuesday, according to investigators.

They are waiting for an autopsy, but officials say it will be difficult to understand what happened those moments before.